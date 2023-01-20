The reigning American League batting champion is an American Leaguer no more.

Luis Arraez, whose .316 average last season made him the fifth Twins player ever to win a batting title, was traded to the Miami Marlins on Friday. In return, the Twins received righthander Pablo Lopez along with two teenage prospects.

Lopez, 26, posted a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts for the Marlins last season, striking out 174 batters in 180 innings. He has made at least 10 starts in all five seasons of his career, and has kept his ERA below 4.00 in each of the past three. He signed a contract with Miami last week that will pay him $5.45 million in 2023, and he cannot become a free agent until after the 2024 season.

"It's been a while since my name's been out there [in trade talks] ... nowadays its so easy to spot on social media," Lopez said. "It's one of things where rumors are rumors until something happens. That's the approach I had during the season. Now that it's official, I'm very excited to part of the Minnesota Twins.

"Being able to be part of that group, it raises expectations, it raises the bar."

Lopez figures to be the fourth member of the Twins starting rotation to have been acquired in a trade over the past two years, joining Joe Ryan (Rays), Sonny Gray (Reds) and Tyler Mahle (Reds), with Kenta Maeda, who came to Minnesota in a 2020 trade with the Dodgers, also expected to rejoin the rotation.

But unlike most of the previous acquisitions, the price to add a starting pitcher was not unproven prospects but a current All-Star. Arraez made the AL team last July after hitting .338 during the first half of the season, and he went on to lead the Twins in a variety of categories: games played, at-bats, runs scored, hits, doubles and on-base percentage. Arraez, who requested $6.1 million in arbitration last week while the Twins offered $5 million, was was also the only Twins player to walk more times than he struck out.

"We tried to come up with different ways of navigating this," said Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey. "We'd love to have Luis stay and get Pablo on our team. The fact that they were zeroing in on Luis from the get go and we were always zeroing in on Pablo, it just made sense.

"It's hard to trade a player of Luis' value, but when you are adding a player of Pablo's caliber it makes sense."

In the final two weeks of the season, while trying to play through a hamstring injury, Arraez put together a nine-game hitting streak to raise his average to .316 and edge out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the batting championship. Arraez joined Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett and Joe Mauer as Twins who led the AL in hitting.

But Arraez, 25, had no obvious position on defense, and in 2022 he played first, second and third base as well as designated hitter after spending time in the outfield in the two previous seasons.

Falvey pointed to the Twins depth of middle-of-the-diamond players, especially with the recent signing of shortstop Carlos Correa, and position players in general.

In addition to Lopez, the Twins will receive two prospects — infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.

Salas is a 19-year-old who played for Class A Jupiter and Beloit last season in the Marlins system. He hit .250 with nine home runs in 109 games, and played in the Arizona Fall League.

Chourio is only 17. Like Arraez and Lopez, he is from Venezuela. Chourio was in the Dominican Summer League and hit .344 in 51 games.

Lopez was originally added by Seattle as an international signing when he was 16; his parents are both doctors, and he chose baseball over a chance at medical school. He had Tommy John surgery in 2014, and was traded to the Marlins in 2017 in a deal where the Mariners got David Phelps. He made his major-league debut the following season.