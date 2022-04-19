KANSAS CITY, MO. – Luis Arraez has experience at first base.

Sure, it's only one Dominican Summer League game from 2014 and a handful of innings this past spring training. But it was enough to convince Twins manager Rocco Baldelli that his prime utility player could add first baseman to his résumé.

"He's been a very reliable infielder for us for a long time, so I have no doubts that he'll be able handle the duties," Baldelli said Tuesday. "Playing first base is probably more about situational baseball and footwork and being in the right spot and decision-making than it is purely just going and catching the ball and making throws where you would from other parts of the infield. I think he's a good ballplayer, and he can adjust to those things."

Arraez found himself making his MLB debut in the spot after Alex Kirilloff, the usual backup for Miguel Sano, went on the injured list because of a wrist injury. Baldelli and Arraez actually spoke first about a first base appearance a couple days ago, but it came to fruition Tuesday vs. the Royals.

The 25-year-old has kept a first baseman's glove in his arsenal since 2019 and takes a lot of pride in his multi-positional abilities. Since he arrived in the majors in 2019, he has played second, third, shortstop and left field for the Twins. This past spring training, Baldelli said he wanted to channel Arraez into mainly infield positions.

Assistant bench coach Tony Diaz started working with Arraez at first base in the shortened spring camp.

"He looks good out there," Diaz said. "Obviously, he's going to have to get the experience. But as far as the reps and practice and all that, I have no concerns. Actually, I'm excited to see him out there."

Arraez said he sought some advice from Sano and shortstop Carlos Correa. He and Correa discussed double plays, while Sano gave him a very simple edict: "Just catch the ball."

The Venezuelan is taking that to heart, not trying to over-complicate the new position.

"It's good for me because I've worked hard to prepare my mind to play baseball, I do that every day," Arraez said. "And then I just come here to enjoy this beautiful sport. I just go out there and play the game, enjoy it with my teammates."

Injury updates

Kirilloff rejoined the Twins for this three-game series after taking the past few days to visit his wrist doctor in Ohio and figure out the next steps for his wrist injury that has persisted since last season.

Baldelli said Kirilloff will spend a lot of time in the training room receiving treatment, but he will see some field time.

"He's going to be taking part in, I think, everything that we do on the field as far as defensive work and getting his body moving and kind of getting back in the swing of things," Baldelli said. "And I believe he's going to be taking some swings, too. … It might be in the cage. It might not be. That's not going to be my call. That's going to be the trainers in coordination with our doctors, so we'll see what that entails."

Baldelli also said center fielder Byron Buxton, who hurt his knee in the Boston series, will partake in some on-field activities and start swinging again while here. Righthander Sonny Gray, on the injured list because of a hamstring strain, will likely throw one or two bullpen sessions before his return, though no dates for that are in the calendar. But Baldelli said Gray's soreness has mostly subsided, which bodes well for a quick return.

Twins announce girls' tournament

The Twins and St. Paul Saints are putting on what is believed to be Minnesota's first girls baseball tournament June 11-12.

The Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational will be at the Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul, and girls ages 7 to 14 can register at twinsbaseball.com/invitational to be put into age-appropriate teams. This is in conjunction with nonprofit Baseball For All, which works to increase the presence and participation of women and girls in the sport.

Toni Stone, the tournament's namesake, was a St. Paul native and the first woman to play in the Negro Leagues.