CHICAGO — Luis Arraez will lead off for the Twins today in their season finale with his first American League batting title a mere formality.

Arraez is hitting .315 as the Twins face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field (3:10 p.m., BSN).

The Yankees' Aaron Judge, who was trying to win the AL Triple Crown, is not in New York's lineup for its game in Texas. Judge, who has 62 homers and 131 RBI, is hitting .311.

If Arraez goes 0-for-7 and Judge doesn't play, Arraez would still win the batting title. If Judge pinch-hits and gets a hit, Arraez would still win the title even if he went 0-for-5.

Twins rookie pitcher Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71) is looking for his first big-league win. He'll face Chicago righthander Davis Martin (3-5, 3.65).

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Jake Cave, LF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Matt Wallner, RF

Jermaine Palacios, S

Caleb Hamilton, 1B

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Elvis Andrus, DH

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Josh Harrison, 2B

Mark Payton, LF

Romy Gonzalez, SS

Adam Engel, CF

Carlos Perez, C