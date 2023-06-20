MIAMI — Luis Arraez's batting average keeps climbing, and he keeps staking his claim into the Miami Marlins' record book during his first season with the club.

The hit-collecting second baseman's latest accomplishment came Monday when he went 5-for-5 at the plate in the Marlins' 11-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park. The win is Miami's fifth in a row and improves the Marlins to 42-31 on the season. It's the first time since the end of the 2009 season that the Marlins are at least 11 games over .500.

The five-hit effort was Arraez's third of the season, a new Marlins franchise record. Juan Pierre, who was in attendance at loanDepot park on Monday, had two five-hit games in 2005.

All three of Arraez's five-hit games have come this month, with the other two happening on June 3 against the Oakland Athletics and Friday against the Washington Nationals. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Arraez is the fourth player since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a single month. The others: Dave Winfield in June 1984, Ty Cobb in July 1922 and George Sisler in August 1921.

The outing also raised Arraez's batting average on the season back to .400 as he attempts to become the first player since Ted Williams in 1941 to finish a season with a .400 batting average.

Arraez this season has already hit for the first cycle in franchise history. He has five games this season with at least four hits, matching another franchise record (Hanley Ramirez in 2007).

And, a quick reminder: Monday was just the Marlins' 73rd game of the season. There's 89 games left.

Arraez's third hit of the game, a single to left field to load the bases in the fourth inning, was his 100th of the season. Arraez is the first player in MLB this season to get to 100 hits.

And Arraez got to the 100-hit mark in just 67 games, becoming the second-quickest Marlin to reach the 100-hit plateau. The only player in franchise history to do it faster: Dee Strange-Gordon, who needed 65 games in 2015 to get to 100 hits.

But it wasn't just Arraez who had a big night at the plate on Monday. The Marlins as a whole tallied a season-high 19 hits. Every player in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

Jon Berti had a three-hit night. Bryan De La Cruz, Jesus Sanchez and Garrett Cooper all had multiple hits, with Sanchez hitting two doubles. Jorge Soler swatted his 21st home run of the season and had three RBI.

Meanwhile, four Marlins pitchers combined to hand the Blue Jays (39-35) their first shutout loss of the season.

Bryan Hoeing, making a spot start in place of the injured Edward Cabrera, held Toronto to three hits with five strikeouts and no walks over four scoreless innings. Huascar Brazoban (two innings, one hit, three strikeouts), JT Chargois (one inning, one hit) and Archie Bradley (two innings, two hits, two strikeouts) threw five innings out of the bullpen.