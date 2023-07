Lucy Laney students ride to Dairy Queen for ice cream

A group of Lucy Laney students taking a bicycling class have earned a special treat: A bike ride to Dairy Queen (4017 W Broadway in Robbinsdale) for ice cream. Last year, the teacher said 20 of her students told her they'd never had DQ before so she's determined to keep the tradition going.