Gov. Tim Walz will briefly transfer power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Monday while he undergoes a colonoscopy.

On Sunday, he notified House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion of the brief transfer of power starting at 1 p.m. Monday. He's slated to be back to work on Tuesday and urged Minnesotans to also seek preventive care.

"Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease," he said in a statement.

Walz also briefly transferred power to Flanagan in 2019 during a knee surgery.