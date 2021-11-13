LOS ANGELES — Joe Quintana had a career-high 26 points as Loyola Marymount topped Arizona Christian 74-67 on Saturday.

Quintana made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Eli Scott had 18 points for Loyola Marymount (1-1). He also had eight turnovers but only three assists. Keli Leaupepe added 10 points.

Bryce Davis had 20 points for the Firestorm. Patrick Fisher added 10 points.

___

___

