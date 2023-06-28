Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Lynx (4-9, 4-4 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-9, 4-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx visit Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm in Western Conference play.

The Storm are 4-5 in Western Conference games. Seattle is the best team in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points.

The Lynx are 4-4 in conference play. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is shooting 40.3% and averaging 25.4 points for the Storm.

Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.