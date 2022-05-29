SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had a double-double and the Seattle Storm routed New York 92-61 on Sunday, the seventh-straight loss for the Liberty.

Breanna Stewart had 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Seattle, which beat the Liberty for the second time in three days despite having three players miss both games in protocol, including Sue Bird.

Lavender had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Briann January also had 12 points and Kaela Davis, in her first game with the Storm (5-3) had 11 points.

Seattle outscored New York 26-8 in the second quarter to lead 49-23 at the half.

The worst shooting team in the league at 39.1%, the Storm went 13 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 49.3% overall. The starters were 28 of 49.

Han Xu led the Liberty (1-7) with 13 points and Natasha Howard added 10. New York shot 33.8% and had 17 turnovers.

