Lowry Hill Meats, the full-service butcher shop and deli known for its burgers, pantry selection and exceptional meat, has announced that the Minneapolis shop will close on June 30.

Chef-turned-butcher Erik Sather opened the shop on Hennepin Avenue in 2016 with the goal of working with small producers and building a better neighborhood meat counter. With its whole animal butchery and classes in the art of animal breakdown, Sather and his team would share the dying art of getting up close and personal with your food.

Sather grew up on a small hog farm outside of New Ulm, Minn. After studying at Le Cordon Bleu, he worked his way up through the local culinary world, including high-profile kitchens such as La Belle Vie, Solera and Bar La Grassa. While working as a chef, he always found a love of craft while breaking down the animals and cutting meat.

When he opened Lowry Hills Meats, it became an instant draw for its small but beautifully curated meat selection, which included sausages, thick steaks with creamy-colored marbling and pork with a fat cap unheard of in big retail markets.

The shop also sells a selection of pantry items that highlight small makers and growers, from eggs and jams to crackers. And the deli counter gained its own reputation as a place for one of the best breakfast sandwiches and burgers in the neighborhood.

The neighborhood has changed since Sather opened, with a towering building taking the place of a neighboring restaurant, and the closure of Burch Steak and nearby stores at Franklin and Hennepin avenues. Business has slowed.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sather would take over operations at the award-winning Red Table Meats as owner Mike Phillips ceased operations. Mpls.St. Paul magazine confirmed that the wholesale business, Lowry Hill Provisions, will continue to supply local retailers and restaurants with cured meats.

For now, the butcher case is stocked and the sandwiches are still being stacked inside. As it winds down, the shop will also host pop-ups and look to sell off its equipment.

In a statement shared with subscribers, the Sather said: "Please stop in and show your love and support this June and tip the crew. Our staff has done an amazing job and I will miss them dearly."

Lowry Hill Meats, 1934 Hennepin Av.., Mpls., 612-999-4200, lowryhillmeats.com