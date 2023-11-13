DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Low-cost carrier FlyDubai says it will buy 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the first wide-body aircraft in its fleet.
Most Read
-
Vikings take it higher, ride Dobbs past Saints to 27-19 win
-
Souhan: Crazy smart. Crazy athletic. Dobbs' play is just plain crazy.
-
Wolves learn winning lessons, surge past Warriors for sixth straight
-
Scoggins: 'The sky was never falling' for these improbable Vikings
-
Warm-weather escapes: Hot nonstop destinations for Minnesotans this winter