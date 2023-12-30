Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Orlando Lovejoy had 17 points and 10 rebounds in Eastern Michigan's 67-64 victory over Northwood (MI) on Saturday.

Jordan Jackson's 3-pointer pulled Northwood to 65-64 with 45 seconds remaining. Arne Osojnik made a pair of free throws for Eastern Michigan to cap the scoring with 10 seconds left before Jackson missed a 3 to end it.

Lovejoy was 7-of-16 shooting and also had game-high four assists. Yusuf Jihad scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor for the Eagles (7-5). Jalin Billingsley added nine points and Osojnik finished with seven.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Jaylen Hodges, who finished with 16 points and five steals. Northwood also got 14 points and three steals from Collin Albert. In addition, Anthony Sanders finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.