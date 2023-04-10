Law enforcement in western Wisconsin intends to release further details Monday afternoon about the fatal shooting of two police officers over the weekend, including their identities.

An officer from the town of Chetek conducted a traffic stop in the village of Cameron about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when gunfire was exchanged, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The Chetek officer and a Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene about 50 miles north of Eau Claire, and the suspected shooter was taken to a nearby hospital and died there, the agency said.

While the official release of the officers' names were pending, loved ones close to them have identified them as Hunter Scheel, a member of the Village of Cameron Police Department, and Emily Breidenbach, with the Chetek Police Department.

"You have always lived life with such adventure, and treated everyone around you with dignity and respect," read a Facebook posting by Breidenbach's stepsister Karen Yonkie.

Scheel's girlfriend, Camryn Gosdeck, wrote on Facebook that she and Scheel "had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another. Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me."

On Twitter, Gov. Tony Evers said, "Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. [First Lady] Kathy [Evers] and I are praying for the officers' families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss,"

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry into the gunfire, with assistance from other state and local law enforcement agencies.

The officers' bodies were taken Monday morning to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn., for autopsies, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the identities of the officers and the deceased suspect will be formally released about 2 p.m. Monday, and a news conference will follow later in the afternoon, when "we will not be discussing the case but thanking the community for the support and preliminary discussion on [funeral] arrangements."

Later Monday, an escort will bring the officers' bodies back to a funeral home in Barron, the sheriff said.