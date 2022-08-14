Love the Nest, ridden by Ry Eikleberry, won the $100,000 Minnesota Derby at Canterbury Park on Made in Minnesota night in Shakopee. A $2 bet to win paid $5.20. Stablemate Cousvinnysacanuck was second, losing by a nose. Both are owned by Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata and trained by Joel Berndt.

In the other $100,000 stakes race, It's Her Time took first in the Minnesota Oaks and paid $19. Constantino Roman was the rider, Mac Robertson the trainer.

It's Her Time was bred by Warren Bush of Iowa, who died in June. His family owns the filly. "To be able to come up here after dad passed this summer and getting a win. … Nothing replaces getting your picture taken," said son Chad Bush, "and hey, we got our picture taken, so thanks dad."

Ready to Runaway won the $50,000 Glitter Star Stakes for the fourth time in a row. Thealligatorhunter won the $50,000 Wally's Choice Stakes by two lengths.