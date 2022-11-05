DETROIT — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint.

The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came into the game leading the Pistons in scoring at 21.8 points, scored six on 2-for-9 shooting.

The Pistons have lost three straight and eight of nine. Their last three games have come against teams with a combined record of 17-1.

Without Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers took their offense inside, outscoring Detroit 34-10 in the paint in the first half. Both teams were under 30 percent on 3-pointers in the half, but Cleveland's ability to get to the rim let it lead by as many as 21 points on the way to a 57-39 halftime advantage.

The Cavaliers led 90-68 at the end of the third quarter and Love added a four-point play on the first possession of the fourth to end any doubt.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Mitchell and Garland combined for 54 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds in 86 minutes against the Celtics, but Cleveland didn't miss a beat without them against Detroit. ... Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games against the Pistons.

Pistons: Isaiah Livers scored 11 of Detroit's 21 bench points. No other reserve had more than one field goal.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Pistons: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.