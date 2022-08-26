DES MOINES – Louie Varland pitched six shutout innings, allowing only three hits while striking out nine, for the St. Paul Saints, but they lost 2-1 to the host Iowa Cubs on Thursday night.

Varland, the former Concordia (St. Paul) pitcher, has allowed only three runs (two earned) in three starts in Class AAA.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead on David Banuelos' RBI single in the second inning.

The Cubs tied the score in the seventh on Luis Vazquez's sacrifice fly and won when Matt Mervis hit a homer off Brad Peacock leading off the ninth.

This was the 11th time this season the Saints have lost on a walkoff hit and the second time that hit was a home run.

The Saints have lost three straight — tying a franchise record by scoring only four runs in three games — and five of their past six games.