NEW YORK — Louie Varland's major league debut couldn't have gone much better. Except it was a little harder to recall after the game stretched to 12 innings with various twists, turns and missed opportunities.

The Twins couldn't outlast the Yankees, who won 5-4 in 12 on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Gilberto Celestino looked to have made the difference in the top of the 12th with a run-scoring single for the Twins, but reliever Trevor Megill immediately allowed a RBI single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa to tie it 4-4. Kiner-Falefa stole second, went to third on Jose Trevino's single and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera's liner to left.

But before the real Yankee Stadium marathon began, Varland kept a quick pace through his 5⅓ innings. A small but vocal contingent of the St. Paul native's family and friends posted up in the second deck along the third-base line, chanting his name and holding up a blue banner with "LOOOOUU!" scripted on it. And his first two innings reflected that support, both one-two-three outings with three strikeouts, including catching AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge swinging.

The cheering section wasn't the only thing Varland had going for him. His offense gave him some immediate run support, thanks Jose Miranda's two-run homer in the first. The Yankees' lineup, meanwhile, was far from their A-team, with the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson missing.

In all, the 24-year-old Varland — who played at North St. Paul and Division II Concordia-St. Paul — gave up three hits, two runs and a walk with seven strikeouts. The first hit he gave up was a line-drive double from Oswald Peraza in the third. In the fourth Judge got revenge with a leadoff home run, his 55th of the season.

Varland faced two batters in the sixth, leaving with one out and a runner on base. Reliever Griffin Jax, however, was tagged for a game-tying homer by Gleyber Torres.

After a couple errors put men on base in the ninth, the Twins needed a game-saving play from Carlos Correa to force extra innings. He fielded a groundball and whipped a toss to Luis Arraez at first to end the inning, with a run poised to score at third.

The Twins bungled their chance to have a runner on third in the 10th. Celestino started the inning on second and advanced on Luis Arraez' groundball single to right field. But third base coach Tommy Watkins sent Celestino home, where he was out by a mile.