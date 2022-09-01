Marcelo Martinez shut down the red-hot Saints offense, pitching six strong innings and leading Omaha to a 5-1 victory over St. Paul on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Saints starter Louie Varland had to leave the game after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Clay Dungan in the fifth inning. The ball hit off Varland's lower body and fell at his feet; the righthander from North St. Paul picked up the ball to record the out, but then departed the game, having given up two runs on four hits while striking out three in 4⅓ innings.

Matt Wallner doubled in the sixth inning and came around to score the Saints' lone run. The Saints struck out nine times against Martinez for the second time this season.