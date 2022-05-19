Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle finished 21-11 overall and 9-6 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Storm averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.

Los Angeles went 2-13 in Western Conference play and 12-20 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.