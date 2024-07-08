Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Lynx (15-6, 10-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-16, 3-8 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Minnesota Lynx after Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 84-78 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 3-8 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Hamby averaging 12.1.

The Lynx's record in Western Conference action is 10-3. Minnesota is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Los Angeles scores 79.0 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 74.2 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Los Angeles allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 81-76 on June 14. Napheesa Collier scored 30 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aari McDonald is averaging 9.5 points and four assists for the Sparks.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 1-9, averaging 80.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Azura Stevens: out (arm), Lexie Brown: out (chron's disease).

Lynx: Olivia Epoupa: out (thigh), Napheesa Collier: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.