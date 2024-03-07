Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Bucks (41-22, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-30, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Milwaukee meet in non-conference action.

The Lakers are 22-11 on their home court. Los Angeles is third in the league with 17.3 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.2.

The Bucks are 16-15 on the road. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 6.7.

The Lakers make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Bucks average 120.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 117.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bucks. Lillard is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 110.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.