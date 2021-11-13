Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Clippers face Minnesota.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.7 last season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting on Nov. 6, with Paul George scoring 21 points points in the victory.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.