ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández beats Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to win Home Run Derby.
Most Read
-
'Glamorous' Golden Valley home that Prince built for his mom lists for $699,900
-
Catholic church opposes plan for supportive housing complex in downtown St. Paul
-
Protesters say 11 arrested outside UnitedHealthcare HQ in Minnetonka
-
Here are the players chosen by the Twins so far in the 2024 MLB draft
-
Donald Trump enters Republican convention hall with a bandaged ear and gets a hero's welcome