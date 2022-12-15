LOS ANGELES – The Timberwolves entered Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers even more shorthanded than they already were.

Despite finishing Monday's game against Portland, Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell was out against the Clippers because of a left knee contusion he suffered on a collision with Portland's Josh Hart. That made Russell the fourth regular Wolves contributor to miss the game in addition to the previously out Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin.

The Wolves were going to have to grit out a win in a rock fight against the Clippers, who did the Wolves a favor by being ice cold much of the night.

The Wolves couldn't take advantage of that good fortune in a 99-88 loss to the Clippers.

Minnesota shot 41.9% for the night and was only 18.2% from three-point range while the Clippers shot 38.6 from the field. Anthony Edwards took over the offensive load for the Wolves with 19 points while Kawhi Leonard led six Clippers in double figures with 19.

The Wolves came out with a purpose on defense and held the Clippers to only four points during the first six minutes of the first. With Russell out, Edwards was initiating the offense more than he typically does, and he finished with six points in the first as he faced constant attention from the Clippers defense. The Clippers focused almost all their defensive attention on Edwards and dared any other Wolves player to beat them.

If they were going to stay in the game, the Wolves needed a solid defensive performance and some role players to step up in the scoring department. The defense was there early on as the Wolves shut down every Clipper except for Paul George, who had 10 in the first quarter (and finished with a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists). The Clippers made just six field goals in the first quarter, but so did the Wolves.

Another concern for the Wolves was Edwards and Gobert each finished the quarter with two fouls, but they were able to avoid picking up a third the rest of the half.

There were plenty of misses to go around in the second quarter as well; the teams combined to make only 15 field goals. Jaylen Nowell was the only Wolves player who made more than one shot in the second. The Wolves also put up a goose egg from the three-point line (0-for-6). Even with all that, the Wolves still outscored the Clippers 22-19 in the quarter and took a 43-38 lead into halftime.

Edwards had 10 at halftime and came out with a burst in the third quarter to keep the Wolves ahead. He was up to 18 by the end of the third.

The question that was hovering over Wednesday's game was if anybody would wake up from their shooting doldrums.

The Clippers appeared on the verge of that halfway through the third when they made a push to take the lead. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum shook off sluggish first halves to score six and eight third-quarter points, respectively. An 11-1 run provided a burst for the Clippers on their way to a six-point lead, their largest of the game up to that point.

The Wolves did a good job of limiting George outside that first quarter — he scored just three points combined in the second and third quarters.

The Wolves trailed 67-65 headed into the fourth but let Luke Kennard get loose on the perimeter a few too many times in the opening of the quarter. Los Angeles grew its lead to 82-73 with 6 minutes, 35 seconds remaining and it seemed like the Wolves might not have enough firepower to win, even on a night of bricks.