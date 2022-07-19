Loons Game Day

7 p.m. vs Everton FC, BSN

Everton has begun training for next season already with this current two-game U.S. team that included a 2-0 loss to fellow English Premier League Arsenal team in Baltimore. The Loons are coming off Saturday's 2-0 home victory over D.C. United in which playmaker Emanuel Reynoso scored twice and striker Luis Amarilla assisted on both goals. The Loons extended their unbeaten streak in MLS play to five games entering this international friendly. ... Newly signed defender Alan Benitez hasn't yet been cleared to play until his immigration paperwork is finalized.

Injuries: Loons list MFs Kevin Arriaga (ankle), Wil Trapp (thigh), Romain Metanire (thigh) and Tani Oluwaseyi (thigh) as out. So, too, are Hassani Dotson (knee surgery) and Patrick Weah (knee) out for the season.