8 p.m. at Colorado · Bally Sports North Extra, The CW – Twin Cities, 1500 AM.

Minnesota arrives in Denver with a seven-game unbeaten streak — 5-0-2 — that's one short of the longest regular-season unbeaten streak in club history. The Loons also will be missing three players — star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, versatile Robin Lod and defender Michael Boxall — suspended for the game because of yellow card accumulation. Starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga is listed as questionable as well because of his ankle. … Captain Wil Trapp remains out injured, too. Veteran Brent Kallman will play in Boxall's center-back position and Joseph Rosales will play an expanded role. … The Loons have beaten the Rapids twice this season, both at home: a 3-1 victory in mid-April and a 2-1 U.S. Open Cup game a month later. … The Loons have never won at Colorado, losing the last four meetings....The Rapids beat the Red Bulls 5-4 on Tuesday after they trailed 3-1.

Injuries

Trapp (thigh) is listed as out, as are Romain Metanire, Jacori Hayes, Tani Oluwaseyi and Patrick Weah. Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes are out for the season. Colorado lists Braian Galvin (knee), Aboubacar Keita (knee) and Oliver Larraz (leg) as out and Jack Price (calf) as questionable.