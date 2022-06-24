From France, with love. Vintage silver faded but not forgotten. Home picks by local HGTV stars.

Three shops with distinct points of view are among a crop of new home stores that have sprouted in the Twin Cities area. If you're looking to give your living space a style boost, check them out.

Senti

When owner Jen Knoch traveled to her birthplace of Grasse — the French Riviera town known as the perfume capital of the world — it was the beginning of something beautiful.

The 2018 trip inspired Knoch, a 20-year advertising and marketing veteran, to launch virtual pop-ups selling exclusive Grasse imports — perfume from 1000Flowers, candles from Calming Park and more.

In February, Knoch opened a bricks-and-mortar store in Edina at 50th and France's Nolan Mains with an expanded product lineup. Senti, meaning to hear or feel in French, is rooted in the senses. Products here stimulate sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. Beyond perfumes, products catering to the "luxuries of daily life" include teas, fine chocolates, vintage records, plus handmade and small-batch items.

Silks hailing from London, glassware out of Turkey and teapots sourced from Japan stand out. Knoch is also starting to introduce local products, including a custom fragrance from a St. Paul designer and Mademoiselle Miel chocolates, the artisan brand using local honey as a sweetener.

"It's a very personal business approach," Knoch says.

3922 W. 50th St., Edina; 612-757-6373; shopsenti.com

Julia Moss Designs

Vintage silver champagne chillers coated in poppy orange, yellow and aqua hues. Once-shiny silver spoons refreshed in shades of lime green and hot pink.

Designer Julia Moss is not afraid of color as she breathes new life into vintage silver at her namesake shop, recently relocated to downtown Wayzata and triple the size of the original Minneapolis location.

The added square footage allows Moss to expand the store's luxe offerings. Standouts include Baccarat crystal, Missoni Home pieces, Jonathan Adler pottery, tableware that includes brocade-style napkin rings — and that hallmark repurposed silver.

"Style is all about confidence and being creative … mixing inexpensive pieces with something quirky," Moss says. "A forgotten silver tray that has been handed down can be brought back to life in hot pink and enjoyed and used every day."

647 E. Lake St., Wayzata; 612-444-8682; juliamossdesigns.com

Foxwell

Just when you're convinced that online shopping offers everything you need, a store like this comes along to let you know you've been out-Foxed. Foxwell's well-curated mix of artisan home goods proves that a California-desert-meets-Midwest vibe can mix and mingle seamlessly.

That's because Palm Springs design lovers and Minnesota residents Heather and Brad Fox, the stars of HGTV's renovation and design show "Stay or Sell," are behind this Edina shop and design studio on the corner of 44th and France in Edina.

Pieces from artists, makers and small businesses take center stage. Be sure to check out the stylish throws, well-crafted handmade Turkish rugs as well as barware so gorgeous that you'll be asking yourself, "Is it happy hour yet?"

4400 France Av., Edina; 612-999-8443; thefoxwell.com