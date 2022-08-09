Longtime U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum faces off in Tuesday's Democratic primary with first-time candidate Amane Badhasso.

The two women are vying to represent Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, a DFL stronghold that includes most of Ramsey and part of Washington County. McCollum, 68, has held the seat for more than two decades and leads the powerful House defense appropriations subcommittee.

Badhasso, a 32-year-old community organizer and political operative, is arguing that it's time for new Democratic leaders. If elected, Badhasso, who was a child refugee, would be the first Oromo and first person from Ethiopia elected to Congress, according to her campaign.

While McCollum has a financial advantage over her challenger, Badhasso has made an argument for generational change. McCollum has been endorsed by most of Minnesota's prominent elected Democrats and is the longest-serving member of the state's current congressional delegation.

A third candidate, Fasil Moghul, is also on the DFL primary ballot. Tuesday's winner is favored to win the reliably blue seat this fall, though three Republicans are also running to advance to the November general election.