Southwest Minnesota State baseball coach Paul Blanchard announced Sunday he will retire at the end of the season, his 27th.

Blanchard, who played football and baseball for the Gophers, started his coaching career at Minnetonka High School. After two seasons, he coached at Normandale Community College for one season, He then was an assistant coach for the Gophers for three seasons before returning to Normandale for three seasons. He was named the Mustangs coach in 1996.

Blanchard, a Minnetonka native, is the son of John Blanchard, who played eight years in the major leagues.

Whitecaps swept

Jenna Suokko's second-period goal and Samantha Ridgewell's 31 saves led the Buffalo Beauts to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps in a Premier Hockey Federation game at Richfield Ice Arena.

The Whitecaps outshot the Beauts 31-25 — including 11-5 in the third period.

The Beauts defeated the Whitecaps 4-2 on Saturday to end the Whitecaps' six-game winning streak.

The Whitecaps play host to the Toronto Six next weekend.

