After serving more than two decades as the popularly elected chief executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Melanie Benjamin announced she will not seek a sixth term in office this year.

Benjamin, who was first elected to the role in 2000, is one of the longest-serving chief executives in the history of the east-central Minnesota band of 4,700 members, 2,300 of whom live within the reservation boundaries.

During her tenure, Benjamin diversified the band's economy by expanding its commercial enterprise beyond gaming and situating the band as the largest employer in its region, according to a news release issued Thursday. She also worked to protect the band's tribal sovereignty.

"She has aggressively fought to protect the existence of the Band's reservation, defeating claims by Mille Lacs County that it was disestablished over 100 years ago," the release states. "Under Benjamin's determined leadership, the Band ultimately secured legal confirmation that its reservation remains intact in a 2016 legal opinion from the U.S. Interior Department Solicitor and in a 2022 federal court decision."

During her tenure, Benjamin also worked to expand programs focused on preserving the Ojibwe language and testified before Congress on multiple issues, including tribal self-governance, public safety, and investments in infrastructure, health and education.

"Serving as chief executive for my band has been the greatest honor of my life," Benjamin said in the release. "I love public service, but I have now accomplished what I first set out to do as chief executive. I learned from Art Gahbow, our past chief executive, that one of the most important jobs of any leader is to prepare the next generation to take over. That has been a focus of my work, and I am very proud of our new warriors. They are now ready to lead our tribe with vision and skill."

The band's general election will be June 11. The newly elected chief will take office July 8.

Benjamin said after her term ends, she hopes to continue focusing on advancing leadership development and opportunities for Native women and youth. She also plans to continue her public service as a board member for organizations including the Women Empowering Women for Indian Nations, the American Indian Law Resource Center and the state's Housing Finance Agency.