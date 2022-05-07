LOUISVILLE, KY. — Rich Strike, an 80-to-1 long shot, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs, denying the hopes of two horses with Minnesota owners — Zandon and Zozos.

Zandon, owned by Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, finished third — just behind the favorite, Epicenter — and Zozos, owned by Joni and Barry Butzow of Eden Prairie, finished 10th.

Rich Strike paid $163.60 for a $2 win bet, $74.20 to place and $29.40 to show. Epicenter paid $7.40 to place and $5.20 to show. Zandon paid $5.60 to show.

The $1 superfecta (21-3-10-13) paid a whopping $321,500.10

Rich Strike wasn't added to the Derby field until Friday, when Ethereal Road was scratched, but wound up winning for the second time in eight career starts.

