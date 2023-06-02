Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BASS RIVER, N.J. — A long stretch of New Jersey's Garden State Parkway reopened Friday morning as firefighters worked to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire spewing thick plumes of smoke.

About 25 miles of the heavily traveled toll road, the state's major north-south highway, was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The fire broke out Wednesday night in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. It remained at 50% containment, and no longer threatened any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

About 40 people were evacuated Thursday from a camping area as a precaution, and that site remained shuttered Friday.

Authorities were still working to determine the cause of the wildfire. Another 158-acre blaze burned from Monday night into Tuesday in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Monroe and Franklin townships in Gloucester County, causing no reported injuries or property damage.