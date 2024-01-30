LONDON — A man reportedly armed with a crossbow was fatally shot by officers in London on Tuesday as he broke into a home where he had threatened the occupants, the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was reportedly armed and threatened people in the home in the Southwark part of the city. He was trying to break into the house when officers arrived.

When the man threatened officers who attempted to speak with him, armed police were called in. He was shot as he got inside the property. The man died at the scene after officers and paramedics tried to provide first aid.

Two of the people inside the building received minor injuries, police said but did not disclose how those people were injured.

Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct, or IOPC, was conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

''I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning," Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said. "We will fully support the IOPC investigation into the full circumstances of what happened.''