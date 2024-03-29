TEMPE, Ariz. — Logan Cooley had his first NHL hat trick, Clayton Keller added a goal and three assists and the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Nashville Predators' point streak at 18 games with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.

Nashville had been 16-0-2 since its last loss Feb. 15 at home against Dallas. It was the longest points streak in Predators history and the longest in the NHL this season.

Arizona overcame a two-goal deficit to win its second straight and went 3-0-1 against the Predators this season. Connor Ingram made 30 saves for the Coyotes.

Cooley, a 19-year-old rookie, had the first multi-goal game of his career and has 16 goals for the season. He scored an empty-netter with 1:32 remaining to finish it off.

''We started off a little slow, but we found our game after that,'' Cooley said. ''It's a special moment. It's always fun playing against the best guys in the league and the best teams. It brings out the best in all of us.''

Jack McBain, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Josh Doan had two assists after scoring twice in his NHL debut Tuesday night.

After former Coyote Jason Zucker scored the first two goals of the game for Nashville, McBain and Cooley tied it up in the first period. Keller's goal, his 31st, came on a power play after Nashville was penalized for having too many men on the ice. Keller extended his points streak to seven games. He leads the Coyotes in goals and assists (36).

''We knew what to expect from their offense, they're really good at it,'' Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. ''When we play solid defense, we have the skill to play offense. Speed in today's game starts with the puck movement of your defense. That gives us space and gives us speed.''

Juuse Saros was pulled after two periods and six goals allowed. He made 22 saves before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen. The Predators pulled him for a sixth attacker, but Maccelli scored into the empty net with 6:03 left to make it 7-3.

Gustav Nyqvist and Filip Forsberg scored the other goals for the Predators. Forsberg's, his 41st, came on a power play.

''We made some uncharacteristic individual mistakes,'' Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. ''They've got some skill and speed and we kind of put ourselves in a tough position.''

Zucker had nine goals in 51 games with Arizona when he was traded to the Predators on March 8 for a sixth-round draft pick. He has 13 for the season.

