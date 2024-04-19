Seven Twin Cities axe- and knife-throwers are in Tulsa, Okla., this weekend, seeking to become world champions in their target-blade specialties.

Brandon Bohn, Randy Hempel, Dustin Kerr, Josh Kramer, Olaf Lee, David Lewis and Austin Luecke each qualified through World Axe Throwing Leagues and will compete in the 2024 world championships. In 2022, Luecke finished third in the United States championships in Minneapolis in the big-axe competition, in which contestants throw based weapons at wooden targets.

Preliminary matches will be held Friday morning in knife throwing, with hatchet matches in the afternoon. On Saturday, big axe and two-thrower team events will be held, with the championship round in each event being held Sunday.

All matches take place at the WeStreet Ice Center arena in downtown Tulsa, and ESPN will televise the finals later in the week.

PHIL MILLER

Etc.

• The Gophers' Mya Hooten tied for 17th on the vault, scoring 9.8750 at the NCAA gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Stanford sophomore Anna Roberts earned the title with a career-best 9.9500. Louisiana State, California, Utah and Florida advanced to the team championships Saturday, while top-ranked Oklahoma was knocked out after finishing third in the evening session.

• Matt Wallner hit an RBI single and a three-run homer in his first game since being demoted from the Twins, but the Saints lost 6-5 at Indianapolis. Max Kepler went 1-for-3 with a walk on his first game of a rehab assignment.

• The Vikings waived tackle Coy Cronk because of a non-football injury. The former Iowa offensive lineman signed with the Vikings practice squad last November.



