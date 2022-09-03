Seventeen organizations representing Minnesota's counties, cities, school boards and more are pressing state leaders to return to the Capitol to finish the work of last session.

State legislators went their separate ways in May after failing to turn many of the bills they had spent months developing into laws. They are now in the thick of campaign season.

But with a historic state budget surplus sitting unused, local officials recently sent state leaders a letter urging them to act now to help address challenges around staffing, infrastructure, social services, education and inflation.

The group asked leaders to finish supplemental budget and tax bills, as well as an infrastructure funding measure with matching state dollars tied to the federal infrastructure act. They are also seeking help to fund special education and said the state needs to pass a regulatory framework for newly legal THC edibles.

In response, House and Senate leaders reiterated their stances from May. Democrats are seeking more spending, along with tax cuts, while Republicans remained firm on their desired tax package. Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement that he wants a special session to address public safety and infrastructure, and pass checks for Minnesotans. He said he would call legislators back to the Capitol if they reach an agreement.