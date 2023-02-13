One of the newly-named MnDOT snowplows cleared a connection between Grammy-winning singer and rapper Lizzo and a class of Osseo sixth-graders.

On Sunday, Lizzo posted a video reacting to the news that one of the names to win this year's plow-naming contest was "Blizzo," in tribute to her.

"Of all the awards I have received, this by far is the highest honor," said the artist born Melissa Jefferson in a video posted to Twitter — just a week after winning a Grammy for Record of the Year with her song, "About Damn Time."

"To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt. Or freeze," Lizzo, a one-time Twin Cities resident, said in the video. "Anyway, I want to shout out Osseo Middle school. Thank you so much for nominating moi as the recipient of this esteemed honor!"

Ann Mack's sixth-grade class at Osseo Middle School submitted "Blizzo" to the naming contest, after tossing around other plays on the names of musicians with Minnesota ties, like "Plow Dylan," according to a statement on the school district's website.

The students were promised a class party if "Blizzo" was chosen for a snowplow, after the name made it to become one of 60 finalists in the contest. "Blizzo" was the second-most-popular name this year with 14,935 votes.

"Thank you so much for supporting me, no matter where I go in my career," Lizzo said in her video. "I love you, Twin Cities. Stay freezing!"