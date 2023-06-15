LOS ANGELES — Follow along for live updates in the third round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

KIM TIES LOWEST 9-HOLE SCORE

Tom Kim has tied the U.S. Open record for the lowest score over nine holes with a 6-under 29 on the front nine in the third round at Los Angeles Country Club.

The 20-year-old Kim, who was born in South Korea, made six birdies and no bogeys and got to 5 under for the tournament.

It was the third straight day with a scoring record. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot a U.S. Open-record 62 in the first round, which tied for the lowest round in a major, and Fowler tied the 36-hole record at 130.

Others to shoot 29 over nine holes were Neal Lancaster, final round, second nine, Shinnecock Hills, 1995; Neal Lancaster, second round, second nine, Oakland Hills, 1996; Vijay Singh, second round, second nine, Olympia Fields, 2003; and Louis Oosthuizen, final round, second nine, Chambers Bay, 2015.

SHORTEST PAR 3

The 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club is playing only 81 yards for the third round, making it the shortest par 3 in U.S. Open history.

The previous shortest par 3 was No. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which played 92 yards for the final round in 2010. That hole played at 99 yards for the third round that year, making it the fourth-shortest par 3. The third-shortest was No. 13 at Merion (98 yards) in the third round in 2013.

The 15th hole at LACC surrendered three holes-in-one in the first two rounds. Sam Burns and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon aced it in the first round when it played at 124 yards. Defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick aced it in the second round when it was shortened to 115 yards.

THIRD ROUND KICKS OFF UNDER SUNNY SKY

The sun and a slight breeze greeted players in the early going of the third round at the U.S. Open, where halfway leader Rickie Fowler was gearing up for a late-afternoon tee time.

There were birdies available at Los Angeles Country Club. Shane Lowry made four and played the front nine at 4-under 31. Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley were each 3 under about halfway through their rounds. Cantlay's surge placed him on the leaderboard, tied for 12th at 2 under for the tournament.

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson were among those within four shots of the lead, with tee times set for late afternoon.

Fowler and Schauffele each shot 62 on opening day — a U.S. Open record that made LACC seem defenseless. In Round 2, scores rose slightly and the sun appeared in the afternoon for the first time this week.

FOWLER'S ALONE IN THE LEAD

Rickie Fowler has shot a 2-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point of the U.S. Open at 10 under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

The 34-year-old Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous U.S. Open record.

Fowler didn't qualify for the last two U.S. Opens. But he's been strong this tournament. He opened his second round with three straight birdies to get to 11 under. He then made the first of his six bogeys at No. 4.

Schauffele, who was two groups behind Fowler, made three straight bogeys on the back nine.

