10:55 a.m. — Starting lineups are posted. For the Gophers: Melani Shaffmaster, Jenna Wenaas, Taylor Landfair, Arica Davis, Carter Booth and Rachel Kilkelly. For Ohio State: Gabby Gonzales, Mac Podraza, Adria Powell, Jenaisya Moore, Rylee Rader and Emily Londot.

10:45 a.m. — This is a full day of NCAA tournament action, with all eight Sweet 16 matchups taking place. Nebraska and Oregon are already underway in Louisville and the Cornhuskers won the first set. Minnesota defeated Oregon in four sets at home in September and won at Nebraska to finish the regular season two weeks ago.

10:40 a.m. — The Gophers volleyball team is hoping to move into the regional finals of the NCAA tournament and, to do that, Minnesota will need to defeat Ohio State in today's match at Austin, Texas. The Gophers entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in its region and No. 8 overall. They won their first two matches last week at Maturi Pavilion against Southeastern Louisiana and Northern Iowa. Their challenge gets tougher today. Ohio State is the No 3 seed in the region, No. 9 overall, and the two teams split their regular season matchups.