LOS ANGELES — Follow along for real-time updates on the Golden Globes from The Associated Press — on the red carpet, inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.

It's been a rocky few years for the awards show that recognizes movie and TV and has long occupied a peculiar place in Hollywood's awards circuit. Amid a racism scandal, Hollywood boycotted the awards and they didn't air in 2022. They returned in 2023 – relegated to the ignominy of a Tuesday – but NBC declined to renew the one-year deal. Now they're looking for another chance, on CBS with another one-year deal.

Hosted by Jo Koy and featuring a slate of notable presenters, this latest iteration promises to bring the irreverence and starriness the audience expects. Whatever happens, The Associated Press is bringing you live coverage from the red carpet, inside the show and backstage in Beverly Hills, California.

What to know about the Golden Globes:

1. The show: The Golden Globe Awards are back Sunday with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes aimed at cementing a yearslong comeback effort.

2. How to watch: The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7 and will air live on both coasts on CBS. Here are more options.

3. The host: Comedian Jo Koy will live out his childhood dream of hosting the Globes — which is looking to return to form after being tarnished following years of scandal.

THE BUZZIEST EARLY ARRIVALS

With two hours until showtime, the lobby of the Beverly Hilton was still calm as many not-famous attendees hurried in to escape the chill and excitedly debated if Taylor Swift would show and the likelihood of a Travis Kelce cameo.

Jordana Brewster and Rosamund Pike were early familiar faces, but the buzziest early arrival was a tiny GoPro on a drone that zoomed through the lobby and into the ballroom, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr reports. ___

THE VOTES ARE IN, ONLY EY KNOWS

EY has tabulated the votes for the Golden Globes since 1973. The results, delivered by representatives who walk the red carpet with briefcases, are known to just a few senior accountants at the firm.

The group that nominates and votes for the awards is now made up of a diverse group of more than 300 people from around the world.