GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — The Europeans are in position to sweep the opening session of the Ryder Cup for the first time.

Europe is at least 3 up in three matches and 1 up in the other against the favored Americans in the foursomes, a traditional strength of the European team.

In the lead match, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are 4 up on top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns after 12 holes and could soon clinch the first point of the Ryder Cup. Rahm got one of the biggest cheers of the morning by chipping in from off the green to halve the 10th hole.

The Scandinavian pairing of Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg are 3 up against Max Homa and Brian Harman after 11 holes. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka have the same lead after 10 holes against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

The anchor match is giving the Americans the most hope. It is through nine holes, with Xander Scahuffele and Patrick Cantlay reducing the deficit to Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy to 1 down.

All the foursomes matches are on the course. All the boards are filled with European blue.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are 2 up in their match with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. Rahm holed a birdie putt from off the green at No. 2 and he nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole when his tee shot struck the base of the pin.

The excitement has come from Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star holed a brutally tough pitch off a tight lie on the fringe and over a ridge at the first hole. He hit the pin on another chip. And then he hit a chip that stayed in the rough.

Europe was up in three of the matches. The anchor match is tied through two holes. That one has the most star power — Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The American tandem has never lost in foursomes.

Fleetwood went 4-0 in France with Francesco Molinari, the famous ''Moliwood'' partnership. Now he's part of Fleetwood Mac.

Two of golf's best players finally got the sport's biggest spectacle started Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, hit the opening tee shot at Marco Simone, the golf ball disappearing in a thick collar of rough down the left side of the fairway. Masters champion Jon Rahm found the right side of the fairway.

Anticipation from the two-year wait was evident in the pre-dawn darkness as thousands upon thousands of fans poured through the gates. And it didn't take long for the home crowd to remind the Americans they weren't in the comfort of home.

''You stink, Scottie,'' one fan shouted as he was about to tee off. Another told Sam Burns to lay up when he was playing from the rough. That's nothing unusual from home fans at a Ryder Cup, the most raucous event in golf.

The Americans are coming off a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits two years ago. They have not won on European soil since 1993.

