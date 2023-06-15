Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LOS ANGELES — Follow along for live updates in the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

___

ANOTHER ACE

Whether or not he defends his title at the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick will have a memorable moment at Los Angeles Country Club: a hole-in-one.

The defending champion made the third ace of the tournament on the short par-3 15th, bouncing his tee shot right of the hole, then watching it spin in for a '1.'

He didn't see the shot go in, but after taking a few steps off the tee box, realized what happened and started celebrating.

Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns both aced No. 15 on Thursday, when it was playing at 124 yards. On Friday, the hole was shortened slightly to 115 yards.

___

WHAT TO KNOW:

— Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

— McIlroy, Koepka shake hands and smile, then turn to chasing down leaders at US Open

— Max Homa happy with start in his hometown US Open

— US Open a source of uncertainty on and off the course

— US Open barranca offers beauty, danger at LA Country Club

— PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

___

DJ AND THE SNOWMAN

Dustin Johnson didn't miss a fairway in the opening round. He is 0 for 2 on Friday at the U.S. Open, and it cost him in a big way.

Johnson took the dreaded snowman — a quadruple-bogey 8 — on the par-4 second hole at Los Angeles Country Club that dropped him off the leaderboard.

It started with a drive left into the bunker. He only advanced that 95 yards into the rough, and the grass was so thick that his next wedge didn't clear the barranca. Johnson took a penalty drop to the fairway, hit his fifth shot over the green and didn't get up-and-down.

He dropped to 2 under for the tournament.

___

ROUND 2 UNDERWAY

Now it's time to see if the USGA can fight back at the lowest-scoring opening round in U.S Open history.

The second round began under another overcast sky, similar conditions to when Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the U.S. Open record — and tied the major championship record — at 62. Some of the holes are more challenging, such as the par-3 11th hole. It's playing 297 yards.

The course played about 200 yards shorter than full length on Thursday, and the plan was to make it longer for Friday. John Bodenhamer is the chief championships officer for the USGA in charge of setting up the course. He says the USGA can make the course ''stupid hard'' but it does not plan to do that.

Schauffele and Fowler play in the afternoon. The morning wave Friday features Dustin Johnson, who shot 64 on Thursday without missing a single fairway.

___

HISTORIC OPENING ROUND

The lowest opening round in U.S. Open history also marked the first time that nobody shot 80 or higher on the first day.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sit atop the leaderboard after shooting 62s at Los Angeles Country Club to break the U.S. Open record and share the major championship mark with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

On the bottom of the leaderboard are Aaron Wise and Alexander Wang, who both shot 79.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports