Grandma's Marathon starts early Saturday morning — drawing thousands of runners from throughout Minnesota and all over the world — to run the 26.2 mile course along Lake Superior from Two harbors to Duluth. There's also a half-marathon being run at the same time and a 5K race that was run on Friday.
Here's wherre you can more information by tapping on these links before and during the race:
- Watch the livestream from WDIO-TV starting at 6:50 a.m.
- Follow the marathon: Results | Leaders | Find any runner | Course map
- Garry Bjorkund Half-Marathon: Results | Leaders | Find any runner | Course map
- William A. Irvin 5K (Friday): Results and find-a-runner
- Listen to race audio from the Northland Fan
- Grandma's Marathon web site
- Marathon returns to Duluth in full force
- 52.4 miles: man plans to run the race twice (again)