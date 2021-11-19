The prep football playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinals this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis featuring 14 games in three days.Five games are on tap for Friday.
Here's today's schedule:
9 a.m. Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (Nine-Man)
11:30 a.m. West Central/Ashby vs. Maple River (Class 2A)
2 p.m. Cooper vs. Mahtomedi (Class 5A)
4:30 p.m. Hutchinson vs. Orono (Class 4A)
7 p.m. St. Michael-Albertville vs. Lakeville South (Class 6A)
Livestreams for the entire playoffs or individual games are available for purchase through Prep Spotlight TV.
In-game scores, finals and schedules are here
Star Tribune high school sports Live Blog has updates.
Star Tribune on Twitter: David La Vaque | Jim Paulsen
Additional coverage:
Thursday's state semifinal recaps
Who's going to win? Predictions from La Vaque and Paulsen, Part One (Nine-Man, Class 2A, 4A, 6A)
Who's going to win? Predictions from La Vaque and Paulsen, Part Two (Class 1A, 3A, 5A)
Inspired by coach's memory, Cooper Hawks flying high in 5A