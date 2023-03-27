LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people died and five more were wounded in a shooting in Little Rock, police said. There were no immediate arrests.

Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton told reporters that officers responded to a shooting around 9:25 p.m. Sunday southwest of downtown.

Police said 20-year old Malachi Carey died at the scene and that 20-year-old Jailene Washington died at a local hospital. One of the five who were wounded remained in the hospital in serious condition Monday afternoon.

Helton said a large number of cars had gathered at the location where the shootings occurred. He said police are interviewing witnesses and serving search warrants but did not say how many suspects police are trying to find.

The shooting did not appear to be related to an earlier reported shooting in which a woman said she may have been grazed by a bullet when someone shot at her car, Helton said. Both shootings took place southwest of downtown Little Rock.