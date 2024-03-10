LOS ANGELES — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
''WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko''
ANIMATED FILM
''The Boy and the Heron''
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
''Anatomy of a Fall,'' Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
''American Fiction,'' Cord Jefferson
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
''Poor Things''
PRODUCTION DESIGN
''Poor Things''
COSTUME DESIGN
''Poor Things''
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
''The Zone of Interest,'' (United Kingdom)
___
For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards