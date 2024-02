Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.

MOVIES

STUNT ENSEMBLE

''Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part I''

TELEVISION

STUNT ENSEMBLE

''The Last of Us''