A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
''Ghost in the Machine,'' SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
''White Horse,'' Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG
''White Horse,'' Chris Stapleton
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
''Padam Padam,'' Kylie Minogue
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
''Weathervanes,'' Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
''Barbie The Album,'' various artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
''What Was I Made For?,'' Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
''Oppenheimer,'' Ludwig Göransson
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
''I'm Only Sleeping," the Beatles
BEST MUSIC FILM
''Moonage Daydream''
For a full list of winners, visit: https://www.grammy.com/