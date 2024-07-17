Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — Partial list of top nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

Drama series

''The Crown,'' Netflix

''Fallout,'' Prime Video

''The Gilded Age,'' HBO/Max

''The Morning Show,'' Apple TV+

''Mr. & Mrs. Smith,'' Prime Video

''Shogun,'' FX

''Slow Horses,'' Apple TV+

''3 Body Problem,'' Netflix''

Comedy series

''Abbott Elementary,'' ABC

''The Bear,'' FX

''Curb Your Enthusiasm,'' HBO/Max

''Hacks,'' HBO/Max

''Only Murders in the Building,'' Hulu

''Palm Royale,'' Apple TV+

''Reservation Dogs,'' FX

''What We Do in the Shadows,'' FX

Limited or anthology series

''Baby Reindeer,'' Netflix

''Fargo,'' FX

''Lessons in Chemistry,'' Apple TV+

''Ripley,'' Netflix

''True Detective: Night Country,'' HBO/Max

Actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, ''Hijack''

Donald Glover, ''Mr. and Mrs. Smith''

Walter Goggins, ''Fallout''

Gary Oldman, ''Slow Horses''

Hiroyuki Sanada, ''Shogun''

Dominic West, ''The Crown''

Actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, ''The Morning Show''

Carrie Coon, ''The Gilded Age''

Maya Erskine, ''Mr. And Mrs. Smith''

Anna Sawai, ''Shogun''

Imelda Staunton, ''The Crown''

Reese Witherspoon, ''The Morning Show''

Actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, ''What We Do in the Shadows''

Larry David, ''Curb Your Enthusiasm''

Steve Martin, ''Only Murders in the Building''

Martin Short, ''Only Murders in the Building''

Jeremy Allen White, ''The Bear''

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ''Reservation Dogs.''

Actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''

Ayo Edebiri, ''The Bear''

Selena Gomez, ''Only Murders in the Building''

Maya Rudolph, ''Loot''

Jean Smart, ''Hacks''

Kristin Wiig, ''Palm Royale''

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, ''The Bear''

Paul W. Downs, ''Hacks''

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ''The Bear''

Paul Rudd, ''Only Murders in the Building''

Tyler James Williams, ''Abbott Elementary''

Bowen Yang, ''Saturday Night Live''

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, ''Palm Royale''

Liza Colón-Zayas, ''The Bear''

Hannah Einbinder, ''Hacks''

Janelle James, ''Abbott Elementary''

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ''Abbott Elementary''

Meryl Streep, ''Only Murders in the Building''

Supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, ''The Gilded Age''

Nicole Beharie, ''The Morning Show''

Elizabeth Debicki, ''The Crown''

Greta Lee, ''The Morning Show''

Lesley Manville, ''The Crown''

Karen Pittman, ''The Morning Show''

Holland Taylor, ''The Morning Show''

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, ''Shogun''

Billy Crudup, ''The Morning Show''

Mark Duplass, ''The Morning Show''

Jon Hamm, ''The Morning Show''

Takehiro Hira, ''Shogun''

Jack Lowden, ''Slow Horses''

Jonathan Pryce, ''The Crown''

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Jodie Foster, ''True Detective: Night Country''

Brie Larson, ''Lessons in Chemistry''

Juno Temple, ''Fargo''

Sofia Vergara, ''Griselda''

Naomi Watts, ''Feud: Capote vs. The Swans''

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

Matt Bomer, ''Fellow Travelers''

Richard Gadd, ''Baby Reindeer''

Jon Hamm, ''Fargo''

Tom Hollander, ''Feud: Capote vs. The Swans''

Andrew Scott, ''Ripley''

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Jonathan Bailey, ''Fellow Travelers''

Robert Downey Jr., ''The Sympathizer''

Tom Goodman-Hill, ''Baby Reindeer''

John Hawkes, ''True Detective: Night Country''

Lewis Pullman, ''Lessons in Chemistry''

Treat Williams, ''Feud: Capote vs. The Swans''

Lamorne Morris, ''Fargo''

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Dakota Fanning, ''Ripley''

Lily Gladstone, ''Under the Bridge''

Jessica Gunning, ''Baby Reindeer''

Aja Naomi King, ''Lessons in Chemistry''

Diane Lane, ''Feud: Capote vs. The Swans''

Nava Mau, ''Baby Reindeer''

Kali Reis, ''True Detective: Night Country''

Outstanding talk series

''The Daily Show,'' Comedy Central

''Jimmy Kimmel Live!'' ABC

''Late Night with Seth Meyers,'' NBC

''The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,'' CBS

Television movie

''Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie,'' Peacock

''Quiz Lady,'' Hulu

''Red, White and Royal Blue,'' Prime Video

''Scoop,'' Netflix

''Unfrosted,'' Netflix

Reality competition program

''The Amazing Race,'' CBS

''RuPaul's Drag Race,'' MTV

''Top Chef,'' Bravo

''The Traitors,'' Peacock

''The Voice,'' NBC

Scripted variety series

''Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,'' HBO/Max

''Saturday Night Live,'' NBC

Live variety special

''The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher,'' CBS

''66th Grammy Awards,'' CBS

''The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,'' Netflix

''76th Annual Tony Awards,'' CBS

Pre-recorded variety special

''Billy Joel: The 100th Live At Madison Square Garden,'' CBS

''Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,'' Netflix

''Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic,'' CBS

''Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die,'' HBO/Max

''Trevor Noah: Where Was I,'' Netflix

Animated program

''Blue Eye Samurai,'' Netflix

''Bob's Burgers,'' Fox

''Scavengers Reign,'' HBO/Max

''The Simpsons,'' Fox

''X-Men '97,'' Disney+

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

RuPaul, ''RuPaul's Drag Race''

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, ''Shark Tank''

Alan Cumming, ''The Traitors''

Kristen Kish, ''Top Chef''

Jeff Probst, ''Survivor''

Outstanding game show host

Steve Harvey, ''Celebrity Family Feud''

Ken Jennings, ''Jeopardy!''

Jane Lynch, ''Weakest Link''

Keke Palmer, ''Password''

Pat Sajak, ''Wheel of Fortune''

