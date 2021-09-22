Here are the largest business deals involving Minnesota-based companies, which are highlighted in bold lettering. The list includes deals in which local firms were both doing the buying and getting acquired.

Medtronic Inc. buys Covidien, $42.7 billion, 2014 Norwest Corp. buys Wells Fargo & Co. (takes Wells Fargo name), $34.4 billion, 1998 Abbot Labs buys St. Jude Medical Inc., $30.5 billion, 2016 Firstar Corp. buys U.S. Bancorp (takes U.S. Bancorp name), $21 billion, 2000 St. Paul Cos. buys Travelers Property Casualty Corp., $16.1 billion, 2003 UnitedHealth Group buys Change Healthcare, $14.3 billion, 2021 UnitedHealth Group buys Catamaran Corp., $13.2 billion, 2015 Sherwin Williams Co. buys Valspar Corp., $11.2 billion, 2016 General Mills Inc. buys Pillsbury Co., $10.5 billion, 2000 First Bank System buys U.S. Bancorp (takes U.S. Bancorp name), $8.9 billion, 1997 Ecolab Inc. buys Nalco Holding Co., $8.1 billion, 2011 General Mills Inc. buys Blue Buffalo Pet Products, $8 billion, 2018 U.S. Bancorp buys MUFG Union Bank, $8 billion, 2021 Northern States Power (now Xcel Energy) buys New Century Energies Inc., $7.9 billion, 1999 UnitedHealth Group buys PacifiCare Health Systems, $7.4 billion, 2005